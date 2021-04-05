USD/JPY Price Analysis: Plummets to 200-hour SMA support near 110.00 mark

- A broad-based USD weakness prompted some long-unwinding around USD/JPY on Monday.
- The set-up still favours bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
- The 109.00 mark should now act as a strong base and a key pivotal point for bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair dropped to four-day lows during the early North American session, with bears now awaiting a sustained weakness below the 110.00 psychological mark.
A convincing break through the 100-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for intraday bearish traders amid notable US dollar supply. That said, extremely oversold RSI (14) on the 1-hour chart helped the USD/JPY pair to defend 200-hour SMA, at least for the time being.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have eased from the overbought zone and are still holding comfortably in the bullish territory. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels amid an upbeat US economic outlook.
This coupled with a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and the prevalent risk-on mood, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen, should help limit the downside. Hence, the ongoing decline might still be categorized as a corrective pullback.
In the meantime, immediate support is pegged near the 109.70-65 region, below which the downfall could further get extended towards the 109.10-109.00 area. The latter marks a previous strong resistance breakpoint and should act as a strong base for the USD/JPY pair.
On the flip side, the 110.55 region now seems to act as immediate resistance. A sustained move beyond would set the stage for the resumption of the recent strong bullish momentum and allow bulls to aim to reclaim the 111.00 mark for the first time since March 2020.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|110.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.26
|Daily SMA50
|106.99
|Daily SMA100
|105.41
|Daily SMA200
|105.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.75
|Previous Daily Low
|110.37
|Previous Weekly High
|110.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.37
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD trades higher in range, nearing the 1.1800 level as rallying equities put some pressure on the greenback. US Treasury yields are also up, may see the USD changing course later today.
GBP/USD trades at two-week highs above 1.3850
The Pound outperforms major rivals against the greenback, extending gains in thin holidays trading. GBP/USD up on UK speedy vaccination and eased lockdown majors.
XAU/USD stays in consolidation phase below $1,730
XAU/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. $1,720 aligns as key support in the near-term. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to break above $1,735.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
S&P 500 Index opens sharply higher, hits new record-high above 4,050
Wall Street's main indexes started the new week on a strong footing. S&P 500 and the DJIA both notched new all-time highs on Monday. Energy stocks underperform amid falling crude oil prices.