USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pierces short-term resistance line to refresh weekly top near 115.50

- USD/JPY extends bounce off 10-DMA to battle nearby key hurdle, bullish MACD signals add to the upside bias.
- Two-week-old support line, 50-DMA adds to the downside filters.
USD/JPY takes the bids to refresh intraday high near 115.50, also piercing a five-week-old resistance line heading into Tuesday’s European session.
The yen pair’s successful trading above 10-DMA, as well as bullish MACD signals, is likely to help buyers overcome the immediate hurdle surrounding 115.45 on a daily closing basis.
Following that, the late January peak surrounding 115.70 may test the upside momentum before directing USD/JPY bulls to the 116.00 threshold.
Should the pair buyers remain dominant past-116.00, the previous month’s high near 116.35 will be in focus.
Alternatively, the 10-DMA level of 115.00 restricts short-term USD/JPY downside ahead of a fortnight-old support line near 114.55.
It should be noted, however, that the quote’s weakness below 114.55 will be challenged by the 50-DMA level of 114.45, a break of which will welcome USD/JPY bears.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|115.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.6
|Daily SMA50
|114.4
|Daily SMA100
|113.78
|Daily SMA200
|111.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.38
|Previous Daily Low
|114.91
|Previous Weekly High
|115.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.16
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds lower towards 1.1400 as US dollar rebounds with yields
EUR/USD is heading south towards 1.1400, extending pullback from two-month highs. The US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields amid a mixed sentiment and aggressive Fed pricing. ECB’s Lagarde steps back from hawkish rhetoric on inflation.
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3500 amid resurgent dollar demand
GBP/USD is edging lower towards 1.3500, as the US dollar tracks the rally in the Treasury yields. Markets consolidate ahead of key catalysts later in the week. UK GDP and US CPI could move the needle in financial markets.
Gold bulls have the upper hand, $1,810 confluence holds the key
Gold kicked off the new week on a positive note and built on Friday's bounce from the post-NFP swing low, around the $1,792 region. The momentum pushed the XAU/USD to over a one-week high and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Crypto market bounces back as KPMG Canada adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to its treasury
KPMG Canada has added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its balance sheet. The professional services firm believes that institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies will continue to grow.
Do not expect volatility to ease as US CPI is due this week
After January’s surprisingly strong jobs report, the focus will be on consumer inflation in the week ahead and what it could mean for the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates.