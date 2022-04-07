- USD/JPY corrects from six-day highs amid weaker yields, risk-off mood.
- Daily RSI has entered the overbought territory, cautioning bulls.
- Fed/BOJ divergence to favor the USD, keeping USD/JPY’s downside capped.
USD/JPY is off the lows but remains under pressure below 124.00, keeping its corrective downside intact from six-day highs of 124.06.
The major is tracking the US Treasury yields and the dollar lower, justifying the pullback. The hawkish Fed minutes spooked investors, as they scurried for safety in the US Treasury bonds, fuelling the sell-off in the yields.
Meanwhile, the BOJ policymakers defended the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy, cushioning the downside in the major. The Fed-BOJ policy divergence is playing out, offering support to the USD/JPY buyers.
Technically, USD/JPY’s daily chart shows that the price is lacking follow-through upside momentum, at the moment, as 14-day the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading within the overbought territory.
Therefore, a test of the 123.00 support level cannot be ruled out should the pullback regain traction.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
However, any retreat in the price is likely to emerge as a good buying opportunity, as the broader uptrend remains in place after the major confirmed a bull flag on the said timeframe earlier this week.
On the upside, if Wednesday’s high of 124.06 is taken out, then bulls will aim for the March 28 high of 125.10.
USD/JPY: Additional levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|123.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.76
|Daily SMA50
|117.45
|Daily SMA100
|115.88
|Daily SMA200
|113.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.05
|Previous Daily Low
|123.46
|Previous Weekly High
|125.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.28
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
