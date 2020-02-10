USD/JPY Price Analysis: Oscillates in a range between 50/100-hour SMA

- USD/JPY reverses an early dip to 100-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. level.
- The intraday uptick lacked any follow-through beyond 50-hour SMA.
- The set-up warrants some caution before placing directional bets.
The USD/JPY pair reversed an early Asian session dip to the 109.55 region and managed to regain some positive traction from a support marked by 100-hour SMA.
The mentioned region coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 108.31-110.03 recent positive move and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, the intraday uptick lacked any strong follow-through and remained capped at 50-hour SMA. This is closely followed by the key 110.00 psychological mark.
On the 1-hourly chart, technical indicators have struggled to gain any meaningful traction but managed to maintain their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts.
The technical set-up and diverging oscillators warrant some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets amid continuous worries about the coronavirus.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the daily range before traders start positioning for the pair's next leg of a directional move.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|109.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.54
|Daily SMA50
|109.23
|Daily SMA100
|108.83
|Daily SMA200
|108.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.02
|Previous Daily Low
|109.53
|Previous Weekly High
|110.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.32
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.51
FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!
Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, near four-month lows. The coronavirus continues spreading and Chinese authorities are trying to calm markets. The dollar is benefitting from Friday's jobs report and Europe's Sentix figure missed expectations.
GBP/USD hovers around 10-week low amid Brexit fears, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, struggling amid concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. The US dollar remains robust amid upbeat data and coronavirus headlines.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure
Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside.
Gold climbs to near 1-week tops, around $1575 level
The precious metal traded with a mild positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and was being supported by growing concerns about the economic effect of the deadly coronavirus. The USD held steady near four-month tops and capped gains.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.