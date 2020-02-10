USD/JPY Price Analysis: Oscillates in a range between 50/100-hour SMA

USD/JPY reverses an early dip to 100-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. level.

The intraday uptick lacked any follow-through beyond 50-hour SMA.

The set-up warrants some caution before placing directional bets.

The USD/JPY pair reversed an early Asian session dip to the 109.55 region and managed to regain some positive traction from a support marked by 100-hour SMA.

The mentioned region coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 108.31-110.03 recent positive move and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Meanwhile, the intraday uptick lacked any strong follow-through and remained capped at 50-hour SMA. This is closely followed by the key 110.00 psychological mark.

On the 1-hourly chart, technical indicators have struggled to gain any meaningful traction but managed to maintain their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts.

The technical set-up and diverging oscillators warrant some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets amid continuous worries about the coronavirus.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the daily range before traders start positioning for the pair's next leg of a directional move.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 109.73 Today Daily Change -0.04 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 109.77 Trends Daily SMA20 109.54 Daily SMA50 109.23 Daily SMA100 108.83 Daily SMA200 108.39 Levels Previous Daily High 110.02 Previous Daily Low 109.53 Previous Weekly High 110.02 Previous Weekly Low 108.32 Previous Monthly High 110.29 Previous Monthly Low 107.65 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.72 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.84 Daily Pivot Point S1 109.53 Daily Pivot Point S2 109.29 Daily Pivot Point S3 109.04 Daily Pivot Point R1 110.02 Daily Pivot Point R2 110.27 Daily Pivot Point R3 110.51

