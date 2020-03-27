USD/JPY Price Analysis: Off session lows after Xi-Trump call

- USD/JPY attempts recovery from the weekly low.
- 200-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement limit immediate declines.
- The early-week top holds the key to February high.
With the absence of any rough statement after the calls between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, USD/JPY pulls back from intra-day low to 108.50 during the early Friday.
Not only the cordial tweet from the US leader but the Chinese counterpart's efforts to ease tensions also favored the market to trim earlier losses.
In doing so, the yen pair recovers from 200-day SMA as well as 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February-March downside, respectively near 108.30 and 108.00.
While the presence of strong support indicates pair’s bounce, buyers are less likely to be interested in an entry unless breaking the weekly top near 111.70 while aiming the February month high of 112.22.
On the contrary, 50% Fibonacci retracement could please the sellers during further declines below 108.00.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.4
|Today Daily Change
|-1.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.11%
|Today daily open
|109.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.71
|Daily SMA50
|109
|Daily SMA100
|109.04
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.3
|Previous Daily Low
|109.21
|Previous Weekly High
|111.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.15
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
