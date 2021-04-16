USD/JPY Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, upside remains capped near 109.00 mark

- A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to gain some positive traction on Friday.
- A softer USD held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains for the pair.
- Acceptance below the 109.00 mark might have set the stage for further weakness.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early North American session, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the 109.00 level.
The prevalent risk-on environment undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. Bulls further took cues from a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. That said, a softer tone surrounding the US dollar capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, the 109.00 handle marks a confluence support breakpoint comprising of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 102.59-110.97 strong move up. This should now act as a pivotal point for traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hour chart maintained their bearish bias and have just started drifting into the negative territory on the daily chart. The set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent pullback from one-year tops.
From current levels, immediate support is pegged near the 108.35 horizontal level. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for a slide towards challenging the 108.00 round-figure mark, en-route the 38.2% Fibo. level support, around the 107.75 region.
On the flip side, sustained move beyond the 109.00 mark might prompt some short-covering move. The USD/JPY pair might then climb to the 109.35-40 intermediate resistance before bulls eventually aim back to reclaim the key 110.00 psychological mark.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|108.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.54
|Daily SMA50
|107.87
|Daily SMA100
|105.88
|Daily SMA200
|105.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.01
|Previous Daily Low
|108.61
|Previous Weekly High
|110.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|109
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.37
