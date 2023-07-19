USD/JPY Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, bearish flag spotted on hourly charts

- USD/JPY gains some positive traction on Wednesday and climbs back closer to the weekly high.
- The formation of a bearish flag pattern warrants caution before positioning for any further upside.
- A convincing break below the trend-channel support is needed to reaffirm the negative outlook.
The USD/JPY pair edges higher on Wednesday and climbs back above the 139.00 mark during the Asian session, back closer to the top boundary of its weekly range. Spot prices currently trade around the 139.20 region, up over 0.25% for the day, though the technical setup remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside in the near term.
The prevalent risk-on environment, along with less hawkish remarks by Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda, saying that there was still some distance to sustainably achieve the 2% inflation target, undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick is seen as a key factor lending some support to the USD/JPY pair. That said, rising bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its current rate-hiking cycle hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and act as a tailwind for the major.
From a technical perspective, the recent recovery from the vicinity of a confluence comprising technically significant Simple Moving Averages (100-day and 200-day SMAs) has been along an upward-sloping channel. Against the backdrop of the recent sharp retracement slide from levels just above the 145.00 mark, or the YTD peak touched in June, the said channel constitutes the formation of a bearish flag pattern. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and validate the negative outlook for the USD/JPY pair.
Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the top boundary of the aforementioned trend channel, currently around the 139.70 region. This is closely followed by the 200-hour SMA, just ahead of the 140.00 psychological mark, which if cleared decisively will negate the bearish setup and prompt aggressive short-covering move. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the recovery momentum towards the 140.45-140.50 intermediate hurdle en route to the 141.00 round figure and the 141.25-141.300 supply zone.
On the flip side, sustained weakness back below the 139.00 mark now seems to attract some buyers near the 138.40-138.35 region ahead of the 138.00 mark, which coincides with the trend-channel support. Some follow-through selling below the weekly low, around the 137.70-137.65 region touched on Tuesday, will confirm the bearish flag breakdown and expose the 100-day/200-day SMAs confluence, near the 137.00 level. Spot prices might then turn vulnerable to prolonging the recent downward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levelsto watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|138.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.22
|Daily SMA50
|140.29
|Daily SMA100
|137.07
|Daily SMA200
|137.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.14
|Previous Daily Low
|137.68
|Previous Weekly High
|143
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains depressed near multi-day low, holds above 1.3000 ahead of UK CPI
GBP/USD drifts lower for the fourth straight day and is pressured by a modest USD strength. Expectations for a less hawkish Fed and the risk-on mood to cap gains for the safe-haven buck. Rising bets for more aggressive BoE rate hikes should help limit losses ahead of the UK CPI.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.1200 as US Dollar finds it feet
EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.1200, as the US Dollar pauses its run of losses. Upbeat US Core Retail Sales growth joins mixed ECB signals and worsening mood to prod EUR/USD bulls so far this Wednesday.
Gold retreat from two-month highs could test key 100 DMA support
Gold price is reversing a part of the previous day’s solid recovery, retreating from two-month highs at $1,984. The United States Dollar (USD) is making a minor recovery attempt amid a dampening market sentiment, shrugging off the weakness in the US Treasury bond yields across the curve.
Can PEPE price make a 10% comeback amid crypto market uncertainty?
PEPE price has shed 21% between July 14 and 18, falling from $0.00000188 to $0.00000148. During this drop, the frog-based meme coin created a set of lower highs and lower lows, which, when connected using trend lines, reveal a falling wedge.
UK June CPI Preview: Hot inflation likely to support another Sterling rally
The all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United Kingdom (UK) will be published on Wednesday, July 19. Amid mounting wage and inflationary pressures in the UK, the country’s CPI release is likely to significantly impact the Bank of England (BoE) rate hike outlook, in turn, influencing the near-term direction in the GBP/USD pair.