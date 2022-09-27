- An ongoing inventory adjustment process has activated investors for a decisive move.
Overlapping 10-and-20-EMAs are still favoring a consolidation ahead.
The RSI (14) has witnessed some signs of exhaustion in the upside bias.
The USD/JPY pair has slipped to near 144.27 in the Tokyo session after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of 144.50. The asset is continuously facing barricades above 144.50 despite multiple attempts. On a broader note, the asset is advancing sharply higher after hitting a low of 140.35.
Considering the four-hour scale, the major is auctioning in an inventory adjustment process. It is critical to state that the adjustment process is an accumulation or distribution. Odds favor an inventory distribution as the asset is displaying signs of momentum loss.
The asset price is overlapping with the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which indicates a consolidation ahead.
Scrutiny of the condition of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) displays that the oscillator is struggling to shift into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. This has come after the momentum oscillators displayed a range shift sign vertically to a bearish range of 20.00-40.00 from the bullish range.
For a decisive bearish reversal, the asset is required to drop below Thursday’s low at 140.35. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards the August 30 low at 138.05 followed by the August 23 low at 135.81.
Alternatively, the greenback bulls could drive the asset higher after overstepping Thursday’s high at 145.90, which will drive the asset towards the August 1998 high at 147.67. A breach of the latter will send the major towards the psychological resistance of 150.00.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|144.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.51
|Daily SMA50
|138.27
|Daily SMA100
|135.6
|Daily SMA200
|127.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.79
|Previous Daily Low
|143.25
|Previous Weekly High
|145.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.35
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
