USD/JPY Price Analysis: Moves on the upward trajectory toward 152.00 level

(This story was corrected on November 13 at 10:30 GMT to say, in the second paragraph, that the USD/JPY next resistance level is at 152.50, not support level.)

On the flip side, the USD/JPY pair could meet the support at the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 150.35, followed by the 150.00 psychological level. A decisive break below the latter could push the pair to navigate the area around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 148.40.

Adding to the positive outlook, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is situated above the centerline and the signal line in the USD/JPY pair. This configuration suggests a stronger momentum and reflects a prevailing confidence in the market.

The technical indicators paint an interesting picture for the USD/JPY pair. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 level, indicating upward support. This signals a bullish momentum and reflects a robust market sentiment. With this, there's potential for the pair to advance toward the next barrier at the resistance level of 152.50.

USD/JPY continues to move on the upward trajectory, trading around yearly highs at 151.70 during the European session on Monday. The USD/JPY pair eyes a potential ascent toward the major resistance at the psychological level of 152.00. This could materialize if the strength of the US Dollar (USD) gathers momentum, propelled by higher US Treasury bond yields and the hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell .

