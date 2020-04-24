USD/JPY Price Analysis: Mildly bid below 108 after Thursday’s spinning top

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY extends recovery gains from Tokyo after marking sellers’ exhaustion the previous day.
  • A confluence of 21-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement restricts the immediate recoveries.

USD/JPY justifies the previous day’s candlestick formation while taking rounds to 107.65 ahead of the European session on Friday.

While a spinning top suggested bears’ exhaustion on Thursday, a confluence of 21-day SMA, and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s February-March fall, near 107.95/108.00 restricts the recoveries.

Also likely to challenge the pair’s upside past-108.00 will be the monthly top surrounding 109.40, a break of which could recall buyers targeting 110+ figures.

On the contrary, a horizontal line connecting the monthly lows, near 106.90 restricts the pair’s immediate declines.

Should there be a further downside below 106.90, 106.00 and 105.90 are likely to keep the bears entertained.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.66
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 107.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.97
Daily SMA50 108.38
Daily SMA100 108.85
Daily SMA200 108.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.04
Previous Daily Low 107.35
Previous Weekly High 108.52
Previous Weekly Low 106.93
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades close to the lows after EU Summit, amid weak data

EUR/USD trades close to the lows after EU Summit, amid weak data

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.0750, a new monthly low. The EU Summit failed to agree on a broad recovery package and Gilead's Remdesivir medicine proved inconclusive with curing coronavirus. German IFO Business Climate missed with 74.3 points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD on the back foot amid fall in retail sales

GBP/USD on the back foot amid fall in retail sales

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, down on the day. UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. The market mood is somewhat damp amid dismal global economic data.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.

Read more

WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally

WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally

WTI (June futures on Nymex) has reversed the intraday gains, now shedding nearly 1.50% to trade near $16 mark. The bulls faced exhaustion at $17.95 after witnessing a whopping 60% increase over the last two trading days.

Oil News

Gold steadily climbs back closer to session tops, around $1730 level

Gold steadily climbs back closer to session tops, around $1730 level

Gold managed to reverse an early dip to the $1721 area and has now moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures