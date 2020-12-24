USD/JPY Price Analysis: Marks another pullback from 200-HMA, BOJ’s Kuroda, Brexit in focus

- USD/JPY trims early gains while probing intraday low near 103.50
- 200-HMA, immediate falling trend line guard immediate upside as MACD dwindles.
- Weekly support line lures the sellers as US dollar drops amid risk-on mood.
- Increasing chatters over Brexit deal, US stimulus favor the risks.
USD/JPY holds lower ground near 103.50 after recently declining below 200-HMA during early Thursday.
In doing so, the quote justifies the broad US dollar weakness amid a risk-on mood ahead of the key announcements concerning Brexit and the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus. Also eyed will be the speech from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
Read:
That said, the quote’s multiple pullbacks from 200-HMA, marked since December 10, join the falling trend line from Tuesday to take weight on the USD/JPY prices amid sluggish MACD.
The current downside momentum eyes an ascending support line from late-Friday, near 103.40 whereas any further weakness will direct sellers toward 103.20 and the 103.00 round-figures.
If at all the USD/JPY bears dominate past-103.00, the monthly low near 102.85 holds the gate for an extended south-run targeting March bottom of 101.18.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 200-HMA and stated resistance line, respectively around 103.55 and 103.65, will eye for the 104.00 before heading to the monthly top of 104.75.
USD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|103.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.92
|Daily SMA50
|104.35
|Daily SMA100
|105.06
|Daily SMA200
|106.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.69
|Previous Daily Low
|103.36
|Previous Weekly High
|104.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.88
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.01
