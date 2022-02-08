USD/JPY Price Analysis: Marches firmly towards 116.00 as US 10-year T-bond yield reaches 1.97%

- The USD/JPY advances sharply during the day some 0.45%.
- A mixed market mood keeps investors uneasy amid global central banks tightening conditions.
- USD/JPY is upward biased as USD bulls get ready to test a 24-year-old downslope trendline.
Tuesday’s price action of USD/JPY appears to be breaking a one-month-old downslope resistance trendline, drawn from January highs, which rejected Monday’s upward move, sending the pair towards its daily low under 115.00. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 115.59.
The financial market’s mood seesaws as investors move in turbulent waters. Global central bank tightening monetary policy conditions and rising global bond yields keep market participants nervous.
US Treasury yields keep heading north as the New York session progresses. The US 10-year Treasury yield rises sharply and closes to the 1.97% threshold, weighing on the USD/JPY pair, which is closely correlated to it.
Analysts at Société Générale noted that “if we are going to see 10-year Note yields break 2% and the market price in a higher terminal Fed Funds rate (which seems highly likely) then USD/JPY 116 is going to break again and a move towards 120 will follow.”
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPT daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside well below the spot price, while the Relative Strength Index R(RSI=
The upward break mentioned in the first paragraph, confirmed by a daily close in those levels, would open the door for a test of the 2022 YTD high at 116.35. Breach of the latter could pave the way for further gains and expose a 24-year-old downslope trendline drawn from August 1998, swing highs which pass around 117.00. An upward break would expose the January 2017 swing high at 118.61.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|115.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.6
|Daily SMA50
|114.4
|Daily SMA100
|113.78
|Daily SMA200
|111.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.38
|Previous Daily Low
|114.91
|Previous Weekly High
|115.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.16
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1400
EUR/USD recovered modestly ahead of the American session on Tuesday but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising to 1.95%, the US Dollar Index is clinging to modest gains above 95.60 and weighing on EUR/USD.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum after rising above 1.3550
GBP/USD rose above 1.3550 on Tuesday but lost its traction in the early trading hours of the NA session. The greenback holds its ground against its rivals after the data from the US showed that the trade deficit widened to $101,4 billion in December.
Gold pares early losses, reclaims $1,820
Gold fell to a daily low of $1,815 before reversing its direction and rising above $1,820 in the second half of the day. Rising US Treasury bond yields, however, could cap XAU/USD's upside in the near term.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
BP share price edges higher as profits beat expectations
BP’s share price has been amongst the best performers year to date on the FTSE100, which is welcome news for shareholders who have had to ride out a turbulent couple of years, as well as billions of dollars in losses.