USD/JPY Price Analysis: Looks south with bear flag breakdown on 4H chart

- USD/JPY feels the pull of gravity as risk sentiment weakens on coronavirus concerns.
- Deeper losses look likely, as the 4-hour chart shows a bear flag breakdown.
The anti-risk Japanese yen is gaining ground on coronavirus-induced risk-off in stock markets and pushing USD/JPY lower.
At press time, the currency pair is trading largely unchanged on the day near 104.45, having put in a high of 104.56 early today. Technical charts suggest scope for deeper declines.
The pair fell by 0.4% on Tuesday, confirming a bear flag breakdown on the 4-hour chart. The pattern indicates a continuation of the sell-off from the Oct. 20 high of 105.75, possibly toward 104.00 (Sept. 21 low). A close above 105.00 is needed to invalidate the immediate bearish bias.
That looks unlikely as the bear flag breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the relative strength index. The 4-hour chart MACD is also producing deeper bars below the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of the downward momentum.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|104.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.33
|Daily SMA50
|105.57
|Daily SMA100
|106.13
|Daily SMA200
|107.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.89
|Previous Daily Low
|104.39
|Previous Weekly High
|105.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.34
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.24
