USD/JPY Price Analysis: Justifies bounce off 200-HMA around 109.00

- USD/JPY stays on the bids, currently around intraday high, following its U-turn from 200-HMA.
- Strong RSI favors run-up to weekly resistance line.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the downside support.
USD/JPY eases from an intraday high of 109.12 to currently around 109.06, up 0.21% on a day, during early Thursday. However, the quote remains on the front foot after reversing from the key moving average and Fibonacci retracement levels of March 10-15 upside.
Given the strong RSI conditions back the USD/JPY run-up, a downward sloping trend line from Monday, currently around 109.30 seems to lure the intraday bulls.
However, any further upside needs to refresh the multi-day top of 109.36, marked earlier in the month, to direct the optimists toward the June 2020 peak of 109.85.
Meanwhile, a confluence of 200-HMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement near 108.85 restricts the immediate downside of USD/JPY prices.
Also challenging the sellers could be 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 108.73 and the previous week’s low surrounding 108.35.
Overall, the Fed-led risk-on could propel the USD/JPY bounce off key HMA towards a fresh multi-day top.
USD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|108.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.36
|Daily SMA50
|105.61
|Daily SMA100
|104.82
|Daily SMA200
|105.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.32
|Previous Daily Low
|108.74
|Previous Weekly High
|109.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.78
