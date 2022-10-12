- USD/JPY climbs above 146.00, an area where the BoJ intervened in the market, though the major extended its gains.
- BoJ’s Governor Kuroda remained dovish as the BoJ is trying to get inflation to its 2% target.
- USD/JPY remains upward biased, and worries about BoJ’s intervention keep traders cautious.
The USD/JPY extends its rally above the 146.00 mark, courtesy of BoJ’s Governor Kuroda, giving the green light to continue weakening the Japanese yen. Hence, USD/JPY traders opened fresh longs, lifting the pair toward the 147.00 level. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 146.72, up by 0.73%.
USD/JPY Price Forecast
On Wednesday, the USD/JPY cleared the top of the 145.30-90 range, extending its gains above the 146.00 figure. Even though fears of a possible BoJ intervention waned with Governor Kuroda’s earlier comments, it kept the USD/JPY upward pressured. Traders should be aware that a break above 147.00 will expose an essential resistance at 147.67 on its way toward 150.00.
The USD/JPY, one-hour time frame, suggests the pair is upward biased. Nevertheless, it peaked at around 146.96 due to recent US fundamental news, namely the FOMC’s last meeting minutes, spurring a reaction to the downside. Broad US dollar weakness weighed on the USD/JPY, sliding toward the 146.70 region. Once cleared, the next support area would be the confluence of the 20-EMA and the R3 daily pivot at around 149.45/46, from where the pair could resume its uptrend.
If that scenario plays out, the USD/JPY first resistance would be the October 12 high at 146.96. Break above will expose 147.00, followed by August’s 1998 high of 147.67.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.86
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|145.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.21
|Daily SMA50
|140.29
|Daily SMA100
|137.38
|Daily SMA200
|129.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.9
|Previous Daily Low
|145.43
|Previous Weekly High
|145.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.53
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
