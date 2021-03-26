USD/JPY Price Analysis: Hits fresh multi-month tops, bulls remain in control

- USD/JPY refreshed multi-month tops during the early European session on Friday.
- The overnight flag breakout supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
- Overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and refreshed multi-month tops, around the 109.40-45 region in the last hour.
The prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets – undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. Bulls further took cues from a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, through a subdued US dollar price action seemed to cap gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
Looking at the technical picture, the USD/JPY pair on Thursday move beyond a descending channel resistance. Given the recent strong move up over the past three months or so, the mentioned channel constituted the formation of a bullish flag pattern. A sustained breakthrough has already set the stage for additional gains.
Meanwhile, RSI (14) on the daily chart is still holding above the 70.00 mark, pointing to slightly overbought conditions. This might further hold back investors and warrants some near-term consolidation. Nevertheless, the constructive set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
From current levels, the next relevant hurdle on the upside is pegged near May 2020 swing highs, around the 109.80-85 region and is closely followed by the key 110.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying could push the USD/JPY pair beyond the 110.30 intermediate, towards the 110.75-80 supply zone.
On the flip side, the descending channel resistance breakpoint, currently near the 109.00 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support and might be seen as a buying opportunity near the 108.60-55 region. This should now act as a strong near-term base for the USD/JPY pair.
USD/JPY 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|109.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.33
|Daily SMA50
|106.2
|Daily SMA100
|105.08
|Daily SMA200
|105.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.24
|Previous Daily Low
|108.72
|Previous Weekly High
|109.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
