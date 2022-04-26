- USD/JPY edged lower for the second straight day and dropped to a one-week low on Tuesday.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure amid sliding US bond yields.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders, though the Fed-BoJ policy divergence should limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed some selling for the second successive day and dropped to a one-week low during the early part of trading on Tuesday. The pair remained depressed through the mid-European session and was last seen trading just above the mid-127.00s.
The prevalent risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and exerted downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. Bearish traders further took cues from retreating US Treasury bond yields, though sustained US dollar buying should help limit any further losses.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair was flirting with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 121.28-129.41 parabolic rise. The said support coincides with the 200-hour SMA, which, in turn, should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
Given the overnight break through an ascending trend-line extending from the monthly low, the bias seems tilted in favour of bears. Hence, some follow-through selling would set the stage for an extension of the corrective pullback from the 129.40 area, or a fresh 20-year high.
The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the fall and turn vulnerable to weaken further below the 127.00 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could then get extended and drag spot prices to the next relevant support near the 126.35 area, or the 38.2% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the 128.00 mark now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the ascending trend-line support breakpoint, around the 128.20 zone. Sustained strength beyond will suggest that the corrective slide has run its course and pave the way for additional gains.
That said, any meaningful upside is likely to remain capped near the 129.00 mark ahead of the Bank of Japan policy decision on Thursday. Nevertheless, the BoJ-Fed policy divergence should continue to act as a tailwind, suggesting that the downtick could be seen as a buying opportunity.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|128.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.23
|Daily SMA50
|120.4
|Daily SMA100
|117.52
|Daily SMA200
|114.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.87
|Previous Daily Low
|127.52
|Previous Weekly High
|129.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.24
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
