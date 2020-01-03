USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback very vulnerable near two-month lows vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is under heavy selling pressure near the November lows.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 107.90/107.65 price zone.
  
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is dropping from the December highs and the rising wedge formation. The spot is trading below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) near the 108.00 handle. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market remains under heavy bearish pressure below the main SMAs as pressuring the November lows near 107.90/107.65 price zone. A break below this area would likely open the doors to further losses towards 107.09 and 106.86 levels. Resistances are seen near the 108.21, 108.43 and 108.70 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.99
Today Daily Change -0.57
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 108.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.13
Daily SMA50 108.96
Daily SMA100 108.19
Daily SMA200 108.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.87
Previous Daily Low 108.21
Previous Weekly High 109.8
Previous Weekly Low 109.28
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.53

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows after weak ISM figure, amid Mid-East escalation

EUR/USD bounces off lows after weak ISM figure, amid Mid-East escalation

EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1150 after the ISM Manufacturing PMI plunged to 47.2 points in December. Earlier, the dollar gained ground after a massive US-Iranian escalation. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows

GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.31 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI fell short of expectations with 44.4 points.

GBP/USD News

Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven

Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven

The main crypto assets turned upward when the attack in Baghdad became known. There are medium-term upside possibilities that could drive the market into Bitcoin’s halving. The crypto market is very sensitive and reacts quickly to events.

Read more

Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact

Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact

Qassem Suleimani's killing is significant as he is a senior state actor. Iran has already proved its sophisticated capabilities in attacking Saudi oil installations. The upcoming Israeli elections and PM Netanyahu's battle for staying out of prison may add to the escalation.

Read more

USD/JPY: Oversold conditions may stop the US-Iranian escalation free-fall

USD/JPY: Oversold conditions may stop the US-Iranian escalation free-fall

USD/JPY has dropped sharply following the US killing of a top Iranian commander. US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the FOMC minutes are eyed. Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions. 

USD/JPY News

