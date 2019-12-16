USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback starting the week hovering below December highs near 109.40 level

  • USD/JPY is trading off the monthly highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 109.74 resistance. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is off the monthly highs below the 109.50 level, which acted as strong support/resistance in 2019. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market is in retracing mode after the strong bullish advance of last week. The market is currently supported near the 109.29 level. However, bulls will need a daily close above the 109.74 resistance to open the gates towards the 110.13 and 110.54 levels. On the flip side, below 109.29, the market could decline towards the 108.95 and 108.78 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.42
Today Daily Change 0.08
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 109.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.89
Daily SMA50 108.69
Daily SMA100 107.84
Daily SMA200 108.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.71
Previous Daily Low 109.01
Previous Weekly High 109.71
Previous Weekly Low 108.43
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.39

 

 

