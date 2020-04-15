USD/JPY is trading mixed this Wednesday while being capped below the 108.00 figure.

The level to beat fro bears is the 107.00 support.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is trading below its main DMAs (daily simple moving averages) on the daily chart as the spot is rebounding from the April’s lows.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The spot is rejecting the 108.00 figure and the 200 SMA. A break below the 107.00 figure near April’s lows could lead to a dip down towards the 106.00 or the 105.00 levels. Resistance can be seen near the 108.00 and 108.70 levels.

Additional key levels