USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback spikes up and retreats, trades near 107.50 level vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is trading mixed this Wednesday while being capped below the 108.00 figure.
  • The level to beat fro bears is the 107.00 support. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below its main DMAs (daily simple moving averages) on the daily chart as the spot is rebounding from the April’s lows. 
 

 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The spot is rejecting the 108.00 figure and the 200 SMA.  A break below the 107.00 figure near April’s lows could lead to a dip down towards the 106.00 or the 105.00 levels. Resistance can be seen near the 108.00 and 108.70 levels.  
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.42
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 107.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.93
Daily SMA50 108.69
Daily SMA100 108.95
Daily SMA200 108.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.78
Previous Daily Low 106.98
Previous Weekly High 109.38
Previous Weekly Low 108.21
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid damp mood, worrying US data

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid damp mood, worrying US data

EUR/USD is around 1.09, down on the day. The market mood sours and the safe-haven dollar gains ground. US retail sales missed the headline but beat on core measures. The NY Fed Manufacturing Index collapsed to -78.2

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD trades around 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, down some 1%. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US data has been mixed.

GBP/USD News

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% at its April policy meeting. The BoC reiterated that it stands ready to adjust the scale or duration of its programs if necessary.

Read more

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.

Gold News

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures