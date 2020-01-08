- USD/JPY is reversing up strongly trading at its highest since the start of the month.
- The next resistance on the way up is seen at the 109.50 level.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|108.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.08
|Daily SMA50
|108.93
|Daily SMA100
|108.25
|Daily SMA200
|108.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.63
|Previous Daily Low
|108.26
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.84
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6870 after Wednesday’s Doji, eyes on Aussie/China data
AUD/USD stops the previous fall after posting a trend reversal candlestick formation at the end of Wednesday. The de-escalation of the US-Iran tension confronted the earlier tension trades. Aussie trade balance, China CPI/PPI are in the spotlight.
USD/JPY: Greenback runs up and trades near 109.00 handle
The spot reached the 109.00 handle and is now finding support just above it and the main SMAs. As the bulls are in control the market can try to push higher towards 109.50 and 109.90 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Do manufacturing and service PMIs depict the same US economy?
Sentiment and activity indexes in the services sector rose in December as the pending trade deal with China set the stage for an improved US economy in the first half of the year.
WTI holds steady below $60bbls, focus on OPEC+ cuts
Oil prices plunged on Wed, with only a modest rebound in recent trade following reports of rockets hitting Green Zone in Baghdad. Oil was reversing the spike in yesterday's Asia trading after Trump downplayed Iran's missile attack against US forces in Iraq.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.