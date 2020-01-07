- USD/JPY is attempting to reverse the decline started at the start of the month.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 108.45/50 price zone.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|108.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.09
|Daily SMA50
|108.94
|Daily SMA100
|108.22
|Daily SMA200
|108.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.51
|Previous Daily Low
|107.77
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.84
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro pressuring 1.1142 support rolling into Asia
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1142/1.1129 support zone near the 100 SMA. Bears will probably look for a breakdown below this zone and potentially set sail towards the 1.1094 and 1.1071 price levels.
USD/JPY: Greenback rolling into Asia near 108.45 resistance
USD/JPY is reversing up from the 108.00 handle and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The market is trading below the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking down from a bearish wedge pattern.
US dollar is not always a safe haven
We are getting a new debate about the nature and extent of geopolitical crises on currency levels. One point of view is that the dollar is not always a safe haven. This may be true but you have to go back quite far in recent history to find it.
Gold consolidated into the Wall Street close, elevated in risk-off conditions
Gold prices have been consolidating in the latter part of the US session and ending on Wall Street around 0.3% higher having travelled between a low of $1,555.30 and a high of $1,573.14 to end around $1,569.89.
GBP/USD extends losses to 1.3115 following dovish comments from BOE’s Carney
GBP/USD steps into Wednesday’s Asian session by stretching the previous day’s losses to the low of 1.3114, at 1.3117 by the press time. The pair declined from the high of 1.3213 on Tuesday amid broad USD recovery, political jitters in the UK.