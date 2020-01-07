USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback rolling into Asia near 108.45 resistance

  • USD/JPY is attempting to reverse the decline started at the start of the month. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 108.45/50 price zone.
  
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is reversing up from the 108.00 handle and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The market is trading below the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking down from a bearish wedge pattern.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market is challenging the 108.45/50 resistance zone. A clear breakout above this level could open the doors to a bullish run to the 109.00 handle. On the flip side, if sellers take control and move below the 108.23 support, the market can lose momentum and decline towards the 107.78, 107.60 and 107.44 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.46
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 108.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.09
Daily SMA50 108.94
Daily SMA100 108.22
Daily SMA200 108.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.51
Previous Daily Low 107.77
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 107.84
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

