USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback pressuring December highs, nearing 109.75 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is stuck near 109.50, which was a critical level in 2019.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 109.75 resistance. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is approaching the December highs just above the 109.50 level, which was a strong support and resistance level throughout 2019. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot is consolidating below the 109.75 level as the buyers are looking for a clear breakout above the resistance to extend the bullish move towards the 109.92, 110.14 and 110.49 levels. However, the 109.75 level is a strong resistance and investors will probably need a catalyst. On the flip side, if the bears manage to drive the price down below the 109.30 level, the spot could decline towards the 108.95 and 108.61 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
    

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.59
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 109.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.99
Daily SMA50 108.78
Daily SMA100 107.86
Daily SMA200 108.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.64
Previous Daily Low 109.44
Previous Weekly High 109.71
Previous Weekly Low 108.43
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

