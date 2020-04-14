USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback nearing April’s lows and 107.00 figure vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is losing steam on US dollar weakness. 
  • USD/JPY is about to challenge the 107.00 support. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below the main DMA (daily simple moving average) on the daily chart as the spot is nearing the April’s lows. 
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. The spot is nearing the 107.00 figure near April’s lows. A break below the mentioned level could imply further losses towards the 106.00 or the 105.00 levels. Resistance can be seen near the 108.00 and 108.70 levels.  
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.16
Today Daily Change -0.62
Today Daily Change % -0.58
Today daily open 107.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.96
Daily SMA50 108.74
Daily SMA100 108.97
Daily SMA200 108.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.52
Previous Daily Low 107.5
Previous Weekly High 109.38
Previous Weekly Low 108.21
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto gains amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD holds onto gains amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto its gains as the market mood remains upbeat. Hopes for a gradual end to lockdowns are boosting stocks and weighing on the safe-haven dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.2600

GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.2600

GBP/USD trades at 5-week highs above the 1.2600 level, as the greenback remains weak. Pound bulls ignore the UK OBR publishing a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2.

GBP/USD News

Twitter weighs down on the crypto market

Twitter weighs down on the crypto market

Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.

Read more

Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance

Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance

Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.

Gold News

WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API

WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its bearish momentum into a third day on Tuesday, having posted a new eight-day low at 21.70 in the last hour. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures