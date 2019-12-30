USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback dropping against yen, trading sub-109.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is tumbling from the December highs while trading below the 200-period weekly simple moving average.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 108.75 support. 
 

USD/JPY weekly chart

 
In the last month of the year, the market has been capped below the 110.00 handle and the 100/200-period weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is easing from the December highs while in a rising wedge formation. The spot is nearing the 200-day SMA near 108.70. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market is spiking down below the main SMAs as bears are taking over. The market is approaching support near 108.75. A break below this level can open the doors to further losses towards 108.40 and the 108.11/107.90 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen at 109.02, 109.30, 109.47 and the 108.81 level. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.82
Today Daily Change -0.61
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 109.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.15
Daily SMA50 108.95
Daily SMA100 108.08
Daily SMA200 108.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.67
Previous Daily Low 109.39
Previous Weekly High 109.8
Previous Weekly Low 109.28
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

