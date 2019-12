USD/JPY is tumbling from the December highs while trading below the 200-period weekly simple moving average.

The level to beat for bears is the 108.75 support.

USD/JPY weekly chart

In the last month of the year, the market has been capped below the 110.00 handle and the 100/200-period weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is easing from the December highs while in a rising wedge formation. The spot is nearing the 200-day SMA near 108.70.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

The market is spiking down below the main SMAs as bears are taking over. The market is approaching support near 108.75. A break below this level can open the doors to further losses towards 108.40 and the 108.11/107.90 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator . Resistance is seen at 109.02, 109.30, 109.47 and the 108.81 level.

Additional key levels