USD/JPY price analysis: Greenback clings to daily gains against yen near 108.70 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is trading off the December lows, but below its 200 DMA. 
  • Support is seen at the 108.64 and 108.47/36 price levels. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading off the December lows above the 108.50 level and the 50-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the exchange rate is still trading below the 200 DMA, which weakens the bull case. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot is correcting the decline seen at the start of December while trading below the main SMAs. A daily close below the 108.64 support can see the market decline towards the 108.47/36 zone and 108.13 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market has been sidelined for five consecutive trading sessions. Resistances are seen near 108.76, 109.03, 109.26 and 109.43 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.73
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 108.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.85
Daily SMA50 108.54
Daily SMA100 107.82
Daily SMA200 108.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.68
Previous Daily Low 108.43
Previous Weekly High 109.73
Previous Weekly Low 108.43
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

