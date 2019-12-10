USD/JPY price analysis: Greenback clings to daily gains against yen near 108.70 level

- USD/JPY is trading off the December lows, but below its 200 DMA.
- Support is seen at the 108.64 and 108.47/36 price levels.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY four-hour chart
USD/JPY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|108.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.85
|Daily SMA50
|108.54
|Daily SMA100
|107.82
|Daily SMA200
|108.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.68
|Previous Daily Low
|108.43
|Previous Weekly High
|109.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.96
