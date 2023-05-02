USD/JPY Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on daily close beyond 137.80

- USD/JPY grinds higher at two-month high, prints four-day winning streak.
- Descending resistance line from mid-December 2022, overbought RSI (14) prods Yen pair buyers.
- Sellers need validation from 200-DMA, previous resistance line from late March.
USD/JPY bulls appear running out of steam at the highest levels in two months during early Tuesday, making rounds to 137.70-60 heading into the European session.
In doing so, the Yen pair portrays failure to cross a downward-sloping resistance line from December 2022, close to 137.80 by the press time, amid overbought RSI (14) conditions.
Even if the pair manage to cross the 137.80 hurdle, successful trading beyond the 138.00 round figure becomes necessary to restore the market’s confidence in the bulls.
Following that, the late 2022 swing high near 138.20 and the 140.00 round figure may act as the last defenses of the USD/JPY pair bears before giving control to the buyers.
On the contrary, pullback moves need to conquer the 200-DMA support of 136.95 on a daily closing basis to convince USD/JPY sellers. Even so, the previous resistance line from late March, around 135.75 by the press time, joins the bullish MACD signals to challenge the Yen pair bears.
In a case where the USD/JPY pair closes below the 135.75 resistance-turned-support, the odds of witnessing further downside can’t be ruled out.
To sum up, USD/JPY remains on the bull’s radar even if the upside momentum appears elusive of late.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|137.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.74
|Daily SMA50
|133.89
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.54
|Previous Daily Low
|136.18
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.01
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
