USD/JPY Price Analysis: Fresh upside likely on a break above three-day-old falling trend-channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY fails to extend the losses made Wednesday but buyers look for a confirmation of the bullish technical pattern.
  • A confluence of 200-hour EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers strong downside support.

USD/JPY recovers to 109.94 during the early trading hours of Thursday. The pair recently bounces off 109.80/78 support-zone but is yet to break short-term descending trend channel to please the Bulls.

In doing so, 110.00 will be the key to justify the bullish technical formation that will push buyers towards the recent high surrounding 110.25 and May 2019 to near 110.70.

During the quote’s advances past-110.70, 111.00 round-figure could return to the chart ahead of highlighting the year 2019 peak close to 112.00.

Alternatively, 109.80 and the channel’s support near 109.65 could keep the pair’s pullback limited.

If at all sellers conquer 109.65, 200-hour EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s rise between January 08 and 14, around 109.50/45 will challenge the bears.

USD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 109.93
Today Daily Change 4 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 109.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.18
Daily SMA50 109.05
Daily SMA100 108.46
Daily SMA200 108.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.02
Previous Daily Low 109.78
Previous Weekly High 109.69
Previous Weekly Low 107.65
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD sticks to minor gains above 0.6900, focus shifts to US/China data

AUD/USD eases from daily highs of 0.6919 and hovers just ahead of the 0.69 handle amid US-China trade deal optimism. However, the technical set favors the bears after the spot flashed a bearish candlestick formation, Doji, on the daily chart on Wednesday. Focus shifts to the US and Chinese macro data. 

USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal

USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range just below the 110 handle, as the Asian traders assess the implications of the US-China phase one trade deal while the yen finds support from upbeat Japanese macro data released earlier on Thursday. 

US Retail Sales December Preview: 'Twas the month after Christmas

Retail sales are projected to increase 0.5% in December after November's 0.1% gain. The retail sales control group, the Bureau of Economic Analysis' GDP component, is expected to rise 0.4% following its 0.1% increase in November.

WTI bounces back beyond $58.00 following upbeat stockpiles, mixed headlines

WTI stays mildly bid while taking the rounds to $58.25 during the early Thursday. The black gold recently recovered after the weekly report from the US and the US-China phase-deal signing in ceremony. Though, mixed trade/political news limit the oil benchmark's upside.

GBP/USD pops and drops at key confluence resistance area in 1.3050s

GBP/USD has popped to the upside in early Asia, momentarily breaking the consolidation above a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sep-Nov lows and highs and marking fresh territories in the 1.30 handle. 

