USD/JPY Price Analysis: Flirts with 200-HMA inside immediate rising channel

  • USD/JPY eases from four-day top inside a bullish chart pattern.
  • MACD suggests further consolidation of recent gains, 104.00 become the key support.

Having cleared 200-HMA for the first time in over a week, USD/JPY recedes to 104.65 during early Monday. Even so, the pair maintains a four-day-old rising trend channel formation.

While recent softness in the MACD histogram suggests the pair’s further declines to 104.50 immediate support, the lower line of the stated channel, currently around 104.25 could probe the USD/JPY sellers afterward.

If at all the quote drops below 104.25, lows marked during September and October highlights the 104.00 threshold as the crucial support.

On the flip side, the upper line of the channel, at 104.85 now, holds the gate for the USD/JPY buyers targeting the October 27 high near 105.05.

In a case where the bulls manage to keep the reins above 105.05, 105.70 and the previous month’s peak surrounding 106.10 may become their favorites.

USD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 104.66
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 104.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.19
Daily SMA50 105.49
Daily SMA100 106.06
Daily SMA200 107.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.74
Previous Daily Low 104.12
Previous Weekly High 105.06
Previous Weekly Low 104.03
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.36
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.49

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

