USD/JPY Price Analysis: Flirting with daily lows near 111.25-20 region, 100-hour SMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY meets with some fresh supply amid the prevailing risk-off mood.
  • The set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying interest.

The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move, rather met with some fresh supply near the 111.65-70 region and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range.

The Asian session swing lows, around the 111.25 region, coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 109.66-112.23 upsurge and is closely followed by 100-hour SMA, around the 111.15 area.

A convincing break through would be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards 61.8% Fibo. level near the 110.65-60r region.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining negative traction, albeit have still managed to hold well within the bullish territory on 4-hourly/daily charts.

The set-up support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying and thus warrants some caution before positioning aggressively for any further near-term corrective slide.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 111.59
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 111.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.8
Daily SMA50 109.54
Daily SMA100 109.11
Daily SMA200 108.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 112.19
Previous Daily Low 111.47
Previous Weekly High 112.23
Previous Weekly Low 109.66
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 111.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 111.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 111.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 111.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 110.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 112.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 112.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

