USD/JPY Price Analysis: Failure to cross 106.90/95 keeps sellers hopeful

- USD/JPY stays below the monthly support-turned-resistance horizontal line.
- Weak RSI conditions question the bears waiting for entry below 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barrier.
Having failed to cross the monthly support-turned-resistance, USD/JPY drops to 106.60, down 0.10% on a day, ahead of Thursday’s European session.
Even if the pair’s failure to cross the immediate resistance line, previous support, portrays its weakness, downbeat RSI restricts the bears’ entry.
As a result, a sustained break below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the March month upside, at 106.45, becomes necessary to witness further downside of the pair.
In doing so, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and March 16 low near 105.15 can appear on the sellers’ radar.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 106.90/95 support-turned-resistance can trigger fresh recoveries towards 107.40.
Though, a descending trend line since April 06, 2020, around 107.55, will be the key during the further pullback moves.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|106.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.86
|Daily SMA50
|108.13
|Daily SMA100
|108.79
|Daily SMA200
|108.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.9
|Previous Daily Low
|106.36
|Previous Weekly High
|108.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.28
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
