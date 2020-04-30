USD/JPY Price Analysis: Failure to cross 106.90/95 keeps sellers hopeful

USD/JPY stays below the monthly support-turned-resistance horizontal line.

Weak RSI conditions question the bears waiting for entry below 50% Fibonacci retracement.

A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barrier.

Having failed to cross the monthly support-turned-resistance, USD/JPY drops to 106.60, down 0.10% on a day, ahead of Thursday’s European session.

Even if the pair’s failure to cross the immediate resistance line, previous support, portrays its weakness, downbeat RSI restricts the bears’ entry.

As a result, a sustained break below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the March month upside, at 106.45, becomes necessary to witness further downside of the pair.

In doing so, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and March 16 low near 105.15 can appear on the sellers’ radar.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 106.90/95 support-turned-resistance can trigger fresh recoveries towards 107.40.

Though, a descending trend line since April 06, 2020, around 107.55, will be the key during the further pullback moves.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish