USD/JPY Price Analysis: Failure to cross 106.90/95 keeps sellers hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY stays below the monthly support-turned-resistance horizontal line.
  • Weak RSI conditions question the bears waiting for entry below 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barrier.

Having failed to cross the monthly support-turned-resistance, USD/JPY drops to 106.60, down 0.10% on a day, ahead of Thursday’s European session.

Even if the pair’s failure to cross the immediate resistance line, previous support, portrays its weakness, downbeat RSI restricts the bears’ entry.

As a result, a sustained break below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the March month upside, at 106.45, becomes necessary to witness further downside of the pair.

In doing so, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and March 16 low near 105.15 can appear on the sellers’ radar.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 106.90/95 support-turned-resistance can trigger fresh recoveries towards 107.40.

Though, a descending trend line since April 06, 2020, around 107.55, will be the key during the further pullback moves.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 106.56
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 106.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.86
Daily SMA50 108.13
Daily SMA100 108.79
Daily SMA200 108.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.9
Previous Daily Low 106.36
Previous Weekly High 108.04
Previous Weekly Low 107.28
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eyes April loss, focus on Eurozone data and ECB

EUR/USD eyes April loss, focus on Eurozone data and ECB

EUR/USD is likely to end April on a negative note, as the German data is expected to show an uptick in the jobless rate, and the European Central Bank (ECB) has little or no room to sound hawkish.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Pressured below 1.2500, focus on UK PM Johnson’s coronavirus briefing

GBP/USD: Pressured below 1.2500, focus on UK PM Johnson’s coronavirus briefing

GBP/USD bears the burden of US dollar pullback. UK PM Johnson will chair the first daily briefing after returning to the office. US Jobless Claims, virus updates will be important as well.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Coronavirus cure hopes keep risk buoyed despite US-China spat; ECB – key

Forex Today: Coronavirus cure hopes keep risk buoyed despite US-China spat; ECB – key

Fed’s willingness to do ‘whatever it takes’ and hopes over the coronavirus treatment continued to buoy the risk tone in Asia despite fresh US-China tensions brewing up around the trade deal. Markets brace for a big day ahead, with the ECB decision in the spotlight. 

Read more

WTI: Pierces three-week-old trendline to gain over 14% in Asia

WTI: Pierces three-week-old trendline to gain over 14% in Asia

WTI June futures cheer the break of short-term resistance line, now support, while taking the bids near the weekly high ahead of the European session on Thursday. 200-bar SMA acts as the immediate upside barrier.

Oil News

Gold: Bear flag on 4-hour chart

Gold: Bear flag on 4-hour chart

Gold's 4-hour chart shows a bear flag pattern. A break below $1,700 would confirm the flag breakdown – a resumption of the drop from the April 23 high of $1,739 – and create room for a slide to $1,651 (target as per the measured move method).

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures