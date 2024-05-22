- USD/JPY erases Tuesday's losses, trading at 156.67, up 0.31% after Fed minutes indicate possible rate hikes.
- Technical outlook shows resistance at May 14 high of 156.76 and next supply area at 157.00.
- Further resistance levels: April 26 high at 158.44 and YTD high at 160.32.
- Key support levels: Tenkan-Sen at 156.05, Senkou Span A at 155.61, and Kijun-Sen at 155.18.
The USD/JPY erased Tuesday’s losses and climbed past the 156.50 area after the announcement of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting minutes. The minutes showed that officials could raise rates if inflation warrants it. The pair trades at 156.67, up 0.31%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY uptrend continues, yet it's facing stir resistance at the May 14 high of 156.76. In the event that buyers reclaim the latter, the 157.00 mark would surface as the next supply area. Further gains lie overhead, with April 26 seen as the next resistance at 158.44, before challenging the year-to-date (YTD) high of 160.32.
Conversely, if the pair drops below the Tenkan-Sen at 156.05, that will expose the Senkou Span A at 155.61, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 155.18.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|156.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.56
|Daily SMA50
|153.43
|Daily SMA100
|150.8
|Daily SMA200
|149.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.55
|Previous Daily Low
|155.84
|Previous Weekly High
|156.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.6
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.24
