USD/JPY Price Analysis: Faces stiff resistance just above 110.00, NFP eyed

- USD/JPY is back to square one after brief moves seen in Asia.
- Acceptance above 21-SMA on the 4h chart is critical for further gains.
- Range trade likely to continue amid healthy support levels, ahead of NFP.
USD/JPY is struggling to extend gains above 110.00, as investors digest the news of the Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga stepping down ahead of the all-important US NFP report.
In a knee-jerk reaction to the Japanese political updates, USD/JPY fell as low as 109.79 before rebounding to 110.07.
However, the further upside remains capped in the major amid a broadly subdued US dollar and the Treasury yields, as markets remain on the back foot, in anticipation of a weak NFP print.
Looking at USD/JPY’s four-hour chart, the price is running into strong offers at the 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 110.02.
The currency pair continues to remain confined between 110.10 and 109.79 so far this Friday. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades listlessly near 50.00, suggesting that the price could breakout in either direction.
However, the path of least resistance appears to the upside as a dense cluster of healthy support levels is stacked up around 109.90. That level is the confluence of the 50, 100 and 200-SMAs.
On a sustained break below the latter, the daily lows of 109.79 could challenge the bullish commitments.
If the downward pressure intensifies, then USD/JPY could fall further towards the August 30 lows of 109.58.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Alternatively, acceptance above the 21-SMA will revive the bullish interests, calling for a fresh rally towards the September 1 highs at 110.42.
Further up, the 110.50 psychological barrier could offer fresh resistance to the bulls.
USD/JPY: Additional levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|109.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.94
|Daily SMA50
|110.09
|Daily SMA100
|109.7
|Daily SMA200
|107.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.12
|Previous Daily Low
|109.92
|Previous Weekly High
|110.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.41
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
