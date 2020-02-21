USD/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes on long-term resistance-turned-support trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY struggles to rise beyond a 10-month high.
  • The quote pierces a downward sloping trend line from January 2017, sustained break on a weekly basis can confirm further upside.
  • 200-week SMA acts as key support.

USD/JPY steps back to 112.00, down 0.07%, during the pre-European session on Friday. Even so, the pair stays above the multi-month-old falling trend line on a weekly basis.

Should the pair closes the week beyond 111.40 resistance-turned-support, its run-up to 112.40 and November 2018 high near 114.20 can be expected.

During the pair’s extended rise past-114.20, October 2018 top surrounding 114.55 will be on the bulls’ radar.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 111.40 on the weekly closing basis can recall a 200-week SMA level of 109.70.

However, 111.00 and January 2020 peak close to 110.30 may offer intermediate halts to the declines.

USD/JPY weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 112
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 112.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.68
Daily SMA50 109.5
Daily SMA100 109.07
Daily SMA200 108.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 112.23
Previous Daily Low 111.11
Previous Weekly High 110.14
Previous Weekly Low 109.56
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 111.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 111.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 111.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 110.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 110.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 112.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 113.61

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

