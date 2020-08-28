- The uptick in 10-year US yield propels USD/JPY higher.
- The pair looks set to challenge 100-day MA hurdle at 107.00.
USD/JPY is trading near 106.84 at press time, representing a 0.28% gain on the day, having carved out a bullish engulfing candle on Thursday.
The US 10-year yield is currently trading at 2-½-month highs near 0.78% and extending Thursday’s 10 basis point rise from 0.65% to 0.75%. As such, the pair appears on track to test the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) hurdle, currently at 107.00.
Supporting the bullish case is the risk-on action in the global equity markets. The Dow JOnes Industrial Average jumped over 0.5% on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s President signaled tolerance for high inflation. The futures tied to the S&P 500 are currently up 0.7%, while major Asian indices are flashing green. Hence, the anti-risk Japanese yen is likely to remain under pressure.
Acceptance above the 100-day SMA may invite stronger buying pressure and pave thw way for the 200-day SMA, currently at 107.97. On the downside, Thursday’s low of 105.60 is the level to beat for the bears.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|106.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.08
|Daily SMA50
|106.55
|Daily SMA100
|107.02
|Daily SMA200
|108
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.7
|Previous Daily Low
|105.6
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.1
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.07
