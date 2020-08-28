USD/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes 100-day SMA hurdle as US yields extend Thursday’s rise

  • The uptick in 10-year US yield propels USD/JPY higher. 
  • The pair looks set to challenge 100-day MA hurdle at 107.00.

USD/JPY is trading near 106.84 at press time, representing a 0.28% gain on the day, having carved out a bullish engulfing candle on Thursday. 

The US 10-year yield is currently trading at 2-½-month highs near 0.78% and extending Thursday’s 10 basis point rise from 0.65% to 0.75%. As such, the pair appears on track to test the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) hurdle, currently at 107.00. 

Supporting the bullish case is the risk-on action in the global equity markets. The Dow JOnes Industrial Average jumped over 0.5% on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s President signaled tolerance for high inflation. The futures tied to the S&P 500 are currently up 0.7%, while major Asian indices are flashing green. Hence, the anti-risk Japanese yen is likely to remain under pressure. 

Acceptance above the 100-day SMA may invite stronger buying pressure and pave thw way for the 200-day SMA, currently at 107.97. On the downside, Thursday’s low of 105.60 is the level to beat for the bears. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.84
Today Daily Change 0.29
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 106.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.08
Daily SMA50 106.55
Daily SMA100 107.02
Daily SMA200 108
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.7
Previous Daily Low 105.6
Previous Weekly High 106.68
Previous Weekly Low 105.1
Previous Monthly High 108.16
Previous Monthly Low 104.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.07

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

