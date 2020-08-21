USD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 21-day SMA towards monthly support line

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY stays pressured near the intraday low while extending losses from 106.21.
  • MACD parts ways from the bullish territory to suggest further weakness.
  • 50% of Fibonacci retracement, 100-day EMA offer strong resistance.

USD/JPY remains depressed around 105.65, down 0.14% on a day, amid the pre-European trading on Friday. In doing so, the yen pair stretches Thursday’s U-turn from 21-day EMA.

Other than the sustained weakness below near-term key EMA, receding strength of the MACD also favors the sellers targeting an upward sloping trend line from July 31, at 105.25 now.

However, the pair’s further downside will be questioned by July 30 bottom surrounding 104.70 and the prior month’s trough close to 104.20.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 21-day EMA level of 106.15 can attack 106.55 but a confluence of 100-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-July fall around 107.05/10 will be the tough nut to crack for the buyers.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 105.66
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 105.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.86
Daily SMA50 106.66
Daily SMA100 107.15
Daily SMA200 108.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.22
Previous Daily Low 105.75
Previous Weekly High 107.05
Previous Weekly Low 105.71
Previous Monthly High 108.16
Previous Monthly Low 104.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

