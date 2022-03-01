USD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends its losses below 115.00 amid plummeting US Treasury yields

- The USD/JPY is extending losses in the week, so far down 0.62%.
- Russia-Ukraine war concerns dampen the market mood, lifting safe-haven peers.
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Upward biased, though a daily close below 114.40 could shift the pair to neutral.
The USD/JPY is under pressure for the second day in a row amid the market’s angst over Russia-Ukraine war tussles. Furthermore, the 10-year T-note closely correlated to the USD/JPY pair plunges 14 basis points (bps), sitting at 1.692%. That said, the USD/JPY is trading at 114.84 at press time.
Geopolitical tensions keep the market sentiment depressed. In the FX space, safe-haven peers rise, while risk-sensitive currencies, as of late, pared early gains, and others record losses.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Tuesday’s Asian Pacific session witnessed an upward move of 40-pips, recording March 1 daily high at 115.28, some pips above the daily pivot point. However, it appeared to be a profit-taking move, resuming its downward trend caused by Russia-Ukraine war headlines, recording a daily low at 114.69.
The USD/JPY is upward biased, as depicted by the daily moving averages (DMAs) located above the exchange rate. However, a daily close under 114.40 could shift the pair to neutral.
The USD/JPY first support would be February 24 low at 114.40. A sustained break could pave the way for further losses, with the 114.00 mark as the second support. Once cleared, the next stop would be January 24 daily low at 113.47.
Upwards, the USD/JPY first supply zone would be the 50-day moving average at 114.97. Breach of the latter would expose February 25 at 115.76, followed by the YTD high at 116.35.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|114.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.22
|Daily SMA50
|114.96
|Daily SMA100
|114.4
|Daily SMA200
|112.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.71
|Previous Daily Low
|114.86
|Previous Weekly High
|115.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.41
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from fresh yearly lows remains depressed
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a fresh multi-month low of 1.1089 and trades around 1.1130, still down for the day and at risk of falling further. Central banks face new uncertainty as Russia invades Ukraine.
GBP/USD gives up to fears, plunges below 1.3350
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during US trading hours, unable to resist ruling risk aversion. Decreasing odds for a BOE’s rate hike undermined further the British Pound.
Gold bulls pushing gold above $1,930.00
Gold met buyers amid a souring market mood and surged to a daily high of $1,934.93 a troy ounce, pressuring such a high at the time being. The war escalation triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to push investors into safety.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Cryptos rally fizzles, Russian aggression weighs on investors
BTC completes bullish entry that signals a renewed bullish expansion phase. ETH was threatened by a massive bearish continuation setup. XRP teased bulls with a breakout similar to Bitcoin’s.
US manufacturing PMI surpasses forecasts except in employment Premium
The US manufacturing expansion neared the 2-year mark, even as new business reached a 5-month high and the employment index slipped to its lowest level since October.