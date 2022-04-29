USD/JPY Price Analysis: Exhaustion at 61.8% Fibonacci arc signals loss of momentum

- The greenback bulls have sensed barricades at 161.8% Fibonacci extension at 131.00.
- A range shift has been witnessed in the RSI (14), which indicates no more strength left now.
- The asset has slipped below the 20-EMA, which adds to the downside filters.
The USD/JPY pair is witnessing a minor pause post a stalwart rally as the asset is showing some signs of exhaustion after reaching over-extended levels. The asset has printed a two-decade high at 131.25 on Thursday and is experiencing some profit-booking as momentum indicators turned extremely overbought on the intraday timeframe.
The major is facing barricades after reaching 61.8% of the Fibonacci arc (placed from April 19 high at 129.41 to weekly lows at 126.95) placed at the round level resistance of 131.00. A sense of exhaustion can be clearly witnessed in a range of 130.40-131.25. The asset has slipped below the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 130.56, which adds to the downside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 to the consolidation range of 40.00-60.00, which signals a loss of confidence in the greenback bulls for a while.
Going forward, a slippage below the psychological support of 130.00 will drag the asset towards April 19 high at 129.41, followed by April 20 low at 127.46.
On the flip side, greenback bulls may resume their upside journey if the asset oversteps the two-decade high at 131.25, which will send the pair towards the round level resistance at 132.00. A breach of the latter will drive the asset towards the 4 April 2022 high at 133.16.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|130.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.24
|Daily SMA50
|121.21
|Daily SMA100
|117.98
|Daily SMA200
|114.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.26
|Previous Daily Low
|128.34
|Previous Weekly High
|129.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.24
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0550 ahead of critical EU/US data
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.0550, extending recovery from five-year lows of 1.0472. The US dollar takes a breather after disappointing Q1 GDP and amid a cautious market mood. All eyes remain on the EU GDP and HICP ahead of US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2500 amid US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, as bulls move in at multi-year lows amid a broad US dollar retreat. Sterling has come under pressure amid Fed-BOE policy divergence. Investors have piled into the greenback this week ahead of the key events coming up.
Gold firmer above $1,900, with eyes on US PCE inflation
Gold (XAUUSD) Price has overstepped the psychological resistance of $1,900.00 strongly and is heading for more upside as the US dollar index (DXY) is expected to surrender its six-day winning streak on Friday.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Therefore, investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
The yield curve and recessions
There are understandable concerns about the high and persistent inflation rates around the globe. Much of this is to do with the spike in energy costs, but also in other commodities. Partly this is due to supply issues and increased demand as the economy bounced back from the pandemic.