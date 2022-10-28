- USD/JPY remains volatile but bears keep the reins.
- BOJ failed to impress traders but Kuroda could favor sellers.
- Sustained trading below 21-DMA, two-month-old resistance line favor bears amid downbeat oscillators.
- Convergence of 50-DMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement restricts short-term downside.
USD/JPY revisits the day-start levels while bouncing off the intraday low to 146.25 heading into Friday’s European session. It’s worth noting that the yen pair portrays a 100-pip move on the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) inaction but sustained trading below the short-term key supports, now resistances, keep sellers hopeful ahead of BOJ Governor Kuroda’s speech.
That said, the 21-DMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of August-October upside, near 146.90, guards the immediate upside of the pair. Following that, an upward-sloping support-turned-resistance line from early August, around 147.35, will be crucial for the pair buyers to watch for further upside.
In a case where the USD/JPY prices remain firmer past 147.35, the 149.20 and the 150.00 round figure may entertain the bulls before directing them to the recently flashed multi-year high near 152.00.
Alternatively, 50-DMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement together highlights 143.85-70 zone as the short-term key support.
Following that, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 141.20 and 138.60, will be in focus.
It should be observed that the 140.00 threshold may act as an extra downside filter for the USD/JPY traders to track during the pair’s fall past 141.20.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|146.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.91
|Daily SMA50
|143.66
|Daily SMA100
|139.55
|Daily SMA200
|131.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.94
|Previous Daily Low
|145.11
|Previous Weekly High
|151.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
