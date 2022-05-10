USD/JPY Price Analysis: Double Top formation bolsters a bearish reversal, 128.00 eyed

- A formation of a Double Top chart pattern signals investors’ failure to renew highs.
- The 20- and 50-EMAs have turned flat that indicating a consolidation ahead.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals exhaustion in the uptrend.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed a steep fall on Monday after the asset printed a new multi-year high of 131.35. There is a minute deviation between the fresh multi-year high and the previous high of 131.26, recorded in the last week of April. Therefore, the recent high could be tagged as a failed attempt to establish above the previous high.
The asset has displayed a Double Top chart formation on a four-hour scale, which signals a bearish reversal after the successful retest of the previous highs. The critical resistance is placed from April 28 high at 131.26.
It is worth noting that the 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 130.42 and 129.94 respectively have turned flat, which signals exhaustion in the uptrend.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a consolidation range of 40.00-60.00 from a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates a volatility contraction.
The yen bulls could enjoy a quick ride if the asset drops below the 50-EMA at 129.94, which will send the asset towards Thursday’s low at 128.76. A breach of the latter will drag the asset towards the round level support at 128.00.
On the contrary, the greenback bulls could regain dominance if the asset oversteps the multi-year high at 131.35. This will send the pair towards the 15 April 2002 high at 132.38, followed by April’s high at 132.82.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|130.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.43
|Daily SMA50
|123.29
|Daily SMA100
|119.13
|Daily SMA200
|115.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.35
|Previous Daily Low
|130.11
|Previous Weekly High
|130.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.63
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
