USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar trading in 12-day’s highs, approaching 109.00 figure vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is rebounding sharply from the 2020 lows as DXY is in high demand.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 109.00 figure. 
 

USD/JPY is bouncing sharply from the 2020 lows while challenging the 200 SMA on the daily time frame. USD is being bought across the board pushing USD/JPY higher.
 

USD/JPY is challenging the 108.60/109.00 resistance zone and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The market is currently gaining considerable steam as bulls are looking for a break above the above-mentioned zone which can send USD/JPY towards the 112.00 figure in the coming sessions. Support can be seen near the 107.55, 106.90 and 106.00 levels.
 
 
 
Resistance: 108.60, 109.00, 112.00
Support: 107.55, 106.90, 106.00
 
 
 

Today last price 108.16
Today Daily Change 0.47
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 107.69
 
Daily SMA20 107.87
Daily SMA50 108.9
Daily SMA100 108.92
Daily SMA200 108.25
 
Previous Daily High 107.86
Previous Daily Low 105.87
Previous Weekly High 108.51
Previous Weekly Low 101.18
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

