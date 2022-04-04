USD/JPY Price Analysis: Darvas Box indicates a consolidation in a 121.30-123.00 range

- The asset is trading subdued amid the Darvas box formation.
- A bull cross, of 20- and 50-EMAs points more upside ahead.
- The yen bulls may dictate prices if the asset tumble below 121.30.
The USD/JPY pair has performed lackluster in the previous four trading sessions after falling sharply from recording a six-year high at 125.10 last week. On Monday, the major is trading subdued amid a weak US dollar index (DXY).
On the hourly scale, USD/JPY is oscillating in a ‘Darvas box’ that indicates a volatility contraction, which is followed by an expansion in the same. Usually, explode of a Darvas box results in a continuation of the ongoing trend after a corrective move. The chart pattern has been placed in a narrow range of 121.33-123.00.
It is worth noting that the 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have given a bullish crossover at 122.10, which adds to the upside filters. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted in the 40.00-60.00 range, which signals that the greenback bulls have lost momentum.
Should the asset surpass the Darvas box high at 123.00, a swift move will be observed towards March 29 high at 124.30, followed by a six-year high at 125.10.
On the contrary, if the asset drop below the Darvas box low at 121.33, yen bulls will send the major towards the round level support at 120.00. Breach of the latter will drag the major toward the March 18 low at 119.08.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.664
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2896
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|75.9536
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.2567
|Daily SMA50
|75.5554
|Daily SMA100
|75.1996
|Daily SMA200
|74.7541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.1503
|Previous Daily Low
|75.8688
|Previous Weekly High
|76.3828
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.5598
|Previous Monthly High
|77.1725
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.2242
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.0428
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.9763
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.8315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.7094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.113
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.2724
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.3945
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, as bulls are struggling for an upside daily extension amid the extended rally in the US Treasury yields. The market mood remains cautiously optimistic on some progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks while the US dollar steadies at higher levels.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.3100 ahead of BOE's Bailey
GBP/USD is reversing a brief dip below 1.3100 ahead of a slew of speeches from the Bank of England (BOE) officials later this Monday. The upside, however, appears limited, as the Treasury yields advance further amid hawkish Fed's outlook, which could help revive the US dollar's demand.
Gold turns bearish with technicals amid bond rout, 50-DMA back in sight
Gold price is extending the previous decline at the start of a fresh week this Monday, undermined by the extended bond rout, which has led to the inversion of the two-year and 10-year yield curve. Gold price is also feeling the pain from the dollar’s upside consolidative mode.
Should Cardano holders prepare for another upswing or a steep correction
Cardano price shows a slowdown in momentum after a quick run-up from a psychological level. This move faces a massive blockade that could make or break the uptrend for ADA.
Federal Reserve Policy and Nonfarm Payrolls: Taking what the US economy gives Premium
The US economy continued to add jobs at a rapid pace in March setting aside fears that rampant inflation might induce a more cautious attitude among American firms. Dollar advances and equities see modest gains.