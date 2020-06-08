USD/JPY Price Analysis: Correction could extend to 108.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Sharp reversal in USD/JPY comes after days of consecutive gains and from overbought levels.
  • Correction likely to continue, strong support at 107.90/108.00 should limit downside.

The USD/JPY pair on Friday hit the highest level in two months near 110.00 and on Monday it is falling dramatically. After a sharp rally a correction was overdue. The pullback now seems exacerbated but it could continue.

On the downside, a strong support is seen at 107.85/108.00 (horizontal level / 20-day moving average). While above 107.85 the bullish bias will remain in place. A break lower should lead to a test of ah short-term uptrend line, currently at 107.60.

On the upside, the immediate resistance stands at 108.60, followed by 108.80 and then 109.20. A daily close above 109.30 would signal more strength ahead and a potential resumption of the upside trend.

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.35
Today Daily Change -1.24
Today Daily Change % -1.13
Today daily open 109.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.82
Daily SMA50 107.65
Daily SMA100 108.3
Daily SMA200 108.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.85
Previous Daily Low 109.05
Previous Weekly High 109.85
Previous Weekly Low 107.38
Previous Monthly High 108.09
Previous Monthly Low 105.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

