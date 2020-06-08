USD/JPY Price Analysis: Correction could extend to 108.00

- Sharp reversal in USD/JPY comes after days of consecutive gains and from overbought levels.
- Correction likely to continue, strong support at 107.90/108.00 should limit downside.
The USD/JPY pair on Friday hit the highest level in two months near 110.00 and on Monday it is falling dramatically. After a sharp rally a correction was overdue. The pullback now seems exacerbated but it could continue.
On the downside, a strong support is seen at 107.85/108.00 (horizontal level / 20-day moving average). While above 107.85 the bullish bias will remain in place. A break lower should lead to a test of ah short-term uptrend line, currently at 107.60.
On the upside, the immediate resistance stands at 108.60, followed by 108.80 and then 109.20. A daily close above 109.30 would signal more strength ahead and a potential resumption of the upside trend.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.35
|Today Daily Change
|-1.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.13
|Today daily open
|109.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.82
|Daily SMA50
|107.65
|Daily SMA100
|108.3
|Daily SMA200
|108.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.85
|Previous Daily Low
|109.05
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.75
