USD/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidated in a range, awaits US retail sales for fresh impetus

  • USD/JPY remains confined in a narrow range below 110.00 round-figure mark.
  • The set-up warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band below the key 110.00 psychological mark.

Given the overnight sustained break below a one-week old ascending trend-line support, the set-up seems tiled in favour of bearish traders amid growing concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus.

However, technical indicators on hourly charts are holding in the neutral territory and maintained their bullish bias on the daily chart, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets.

Currently hovering around the 109.85-80 region, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the 109.60 region (overnight swing lows) to confirm near-term bearish bias.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of monthly retail sales figures – for some fresh impetus and in order to grab some short-term opportunities.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.85
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 109.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.51
Daily SMA50 109.32
Daily SMA100 108.92
Daily SMA200 108.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.12
Previous Daily Low 109.62
Previous Weekly High 110.02
Previous Weekly Low 108.32
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

