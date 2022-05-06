- The USD/JPY is about to register its modest weekly gains in the last five weeks, up 0.47%.
- High US Treasury yields led by the 10-year, reaching 3.10%, underpinned the major.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: Upward biased in the daily chart, while the 4-hour shows consolidation around current levels.
The USD/JPY records decent gains during the North American session of 0.18% and is about to finish the week above the 130.00 mark amidst a dismal market mood for the second consecutive week. At 130.48, the USD/JPY is still upward pressured by the US 10-year Treasury yield, rising almost six basis points, sitting at 3.10%.
Sentiment remains downbeat post-Wednesday’s Federal Reserve rate hike of 50-bps. Albeit higher US Treasury yields on Friday, the greenback edges down, as portrayed by the US Dollar Index, which registers losses of 0.13% and was last seen at 103.428.
On Friday, the USD/JPY opened above the 130.00 mark and edged towards the daily high at around 130.81. However, late in the Asian session dipped towards the confluence of the 50 and the 100-hour simple moving averages (SMAs), but positive US macroeconomic data lifted the pair to current price levels.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Price Forecast
The USD/JPY remains uptrend, though Friday’s price action failed to reach a fresh YTD high above 131.25. Despite USD/JPY bulls taking a breather, it is worth noting that as of today, the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 110.31 crossed over the 200-DMA at 109.97, further cementing the upward bias.
The 4-hour chart depicts the USD/JPY consolidating around current levels, and the R1 daily pivot at 130.91 proved to be solid resistance challenging to overcome. If the USD/JPY is to break upwards, the previous-mentioned 130.91 would be its first resistance. Break above would expose the 131.00 mark, followed by the YTD high at 131.25, followed by the R2 pivot point at 131.64.
On the flip side, the USD/JPY first support would be the 130.00 mark. A breach of the latter would expose the confluence of the 50-simple moving average (SMA) and the daily pivot around 129.75-83. Once cleared, the next support would be the 100-SMA at 128.69.
Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|130.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|127.87
|Daily SMA50
|122.69
|Daily SMA100
|118.79
|Daily SMA200
|115.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.56
|Previous Daily Low
|128.76
|Previous Weekly High
|131.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.95
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.