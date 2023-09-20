USD/JPY Price Analysis: Climbs further beyond 148.00 mark, fresh YTD peak ahead of FOMC

- USD/JPY scales higher for the second straight day and climbs to a fresh high since November 2022.
- Intervention fears might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets ahead of the crucial FOMC decision.
- The technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.
The USD/JPY pair gains some follow-through positive traction for the second successive day on Wednesday and touches a fresh high since November 2022 during the early part of the European session. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips in the last hour and currently trade just above the 148.00 round-figure mark, up around 0.15% for the day, as traders start repositioning for the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision.
Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance and keep the door open for at least one more rate hike by the end of this year continues to act as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD). That said, speculations about an imminent shift in the Bank of Japan's dovish stance, along with fears that authorities will intervene to prop up the Japanese Yen (JPY), keep a lid on any further appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, sustained strength and acceptance above the 148.00 round-figure mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside and supports prospects for an extension of the recent upward trajectory.
Hence, some follow-through move towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 148.80-148.85 region, en route to the 149.00 round figure, looks like a distinct possibility. the momentum could get extended further and lift the USD/JPY pair to the 149.70 area before bulls aim to reclaim the 150.00 psychological mark for the first time since October 2022.
On the flip side, any corrective decline might now find some support near the daily low, around the 147.70-147.65 area, which is closely followed by the weekly trough, around mid-147.00s. A convincing break below the latter might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/JPY pair back towards the 147.00 round figure. Spot prices might then slide to the 146.50 horizontal support, which if broken will expose last week's swing low or sub-146.00 levels.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|147.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.82
|Daily SMA50
|144.15
|Daily SMA100
|142.03
|Daily SMA200
|137.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.92
|Previous Daily Low
|147.51
|Previous Weekly High
|147.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.9
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision.
GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend.
BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.