USD/JPY Price Analysis: Choppy above 200-HMA inside short-term triangle

  • USD/JPY struggles to move in Asia.
  • Either side break of the triangle can quickly challenge the monthly high/low.
  • A sustained break above 200-HMA keeps the buyers hopeful.

USD/JPY registers dormancy while taking rounds to 107.76, above 200-HMA, during the early Thursday. In doing so, the pair stays inside an eight-day-old ascending triangle formation.

With sustained trading above 200-HMA, coupled with the normal RSI conditions, USD/JPY prices are inching closer to pierce the formation resistance, currently at 108.10.

Should there be a clear break above 108.10, 108.60 and 109.10 can offer intermediate halts during the pairs’ run-up to challenge the monthly top surrounding 109.30.

On the flip side, pair’s trading below 200-HMA level of 107.65 needs to slip under the triangle’s support of 107.40 to aim for the monthly low near 106.90.

USD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.76
Today Daily Change 0.00 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 107.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.07
Daily SMA50 108.43
Daily SMA100 108.86
Daily SMA200 108.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.94
Previous Daily Low 107.52
Previous Weekly High 108.52
Previous Weekly Low 106.93
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.39

 

 

