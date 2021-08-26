USD/JPY Price Analysis: Challenges over one-week-old trading range hurdle, above 110.00

- USD/JPY gained traction for the second successive day and climbed to one-week tops.
- Bulls await a sustained move beyond a trading range hurdle before placing fresh bets.
The USD/JPY pair added to the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The momentum pushed the pair to one-week tops, around the 110.20-25 region, during the first half of the European trading action.
The latest optimism that the continuous rise in new coronavirus cases won't derail a global economic recovery continued undermining demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. Bulls further took cues from the recent strong move up in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with a goodish pickup in demand for the US dollar, provided an additional boost to the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, the 110.20-25 area marks the top boundary of a short-term trading range held over the past one week or so. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for additional gains. The USD/JPY pair might then aim to surpass monthly swing highs, around the 110.80 region and reclaim the 111.00 mark.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their positive bias and have just started gaining traction on the daily chart. The technical set-up supports prospects for an eventual breakout to the upside. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the trading range hurdle before positioning for any further appreciating move.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the key 110.00 psychological mark might continue to find decent support near the 109.75 horizontal level. This is followed by the lower boundary of the mentioned trading range, around mid-109.00s. Sustained weakness below will shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and prompt some technical selling around the USD/JPY pair.
The next relevant support is pegged near the 109.10 area ahead of the 109.00 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended and drag the USD/JPY pair back towards monthly swing lows, around the 108.70 region touched on August 4.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|110.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.79
|Daily SMA50
|110.16
|Daily SMA100
|109.65
|Daily SMA200
|107.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.12
|Previous Daily Low
|109.61
|Previous Weekly High
|110.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips toward 1.1750 on a more cautious market mood
EUR/USD is edging lower, retreating toward 1.1750 as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground ahead of Fed Chair Powell's highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech on Friday. Updated US GDP figures and the ECB's meeting minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD dips under 1.3750 as Brexit causes shortage warning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK supermarkets warned of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit. The dollar is on the rise as traders reposition ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday. US GDP data is eyed.
XAU/USD eyes weekly lows near $1775 ahead of Jackson Hole showdown
Gold prints losses following the previous day’s decline on Thursday. US Dollar Index bounces back to near 93.00 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. Lower US Treasury yields capped the downside for the precious metal.
XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence
XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496. A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.