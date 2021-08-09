USD/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers struggle near multi-month top around 110.40

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/JPY prints minor losses on Tuesday in the Asian session.
  • More upside for the pair on the cards, if price breaks the descending trendline.
  • Momentum oscillator hold onto the oversold zone with bullish crossover.

USD/JPY treads water on Tuesday in the Asian session. The pair hinges near the daily resistance around 110.40.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.28, down 0.01% so far.

USD/JPY daily chart

On the daily chart, after making a high at 111.65 on July 2, the pair has been under consistent selling pressure.

The descending trendline from the top acts as strong resistance for the bulls. If price breaks the bearish sloping line it will meet the first upside target at the 110.50 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone with a bullish crossover. Any uptick in the MACD would testify the 110.80 horizontal resistance zone back into action.

Next, the USD/JPY bulls would make effort to capture the high made on July 5 at 111.19.

Alternatively, If price moves lower, it could crawl back to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 110.10.

A daily close below the 50-day SMA would confirm the downside movement to continue toward the 109.85 horizontal support level.

Next, the market participant would aim for the low made on August 5 at 109.40.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 110.3
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 110.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.91
Daily SMA50 110.11
Daily SMA100 109.63
Daily SMA200 107.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.36
Previous Daily Low 109.7
Previous Weekly High 110.36
Previous Weekly Low 108.72
Previous Monthly High 111.66
Previous Monthly Low 109.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 111.18

 


 

EUR/USD extends slide sub 0.1740

EUR/USD extends slide sub 0.1740

The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh multi-week low of 1.1737 and trades nearby, as speculative interest bets on soon to come tightening in the US.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Increased bearish potential after failing around 1.3900

GBP/USD: Increased bearish potential after failing around 1.3900

The GBP/USD pair ended Monday with modest losses after bottoming at 1.3845, its lowest since late July. The greenback traded alongside US government bond yields, easing during European trading hours while surging during the American session. 

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin busts key resistance, seeks to extend rally by 40%

Dogecoin busts key resistance, seeks to extend rally by 40%

Dogecoin price explodes for a 28.14% gain on August 7, branding it as the largest daily gain since the 100.03% rise on April 16. DOGE logs the third consecutive positive week for just the third time in 2021. Mild spike higher in social dominance fails to gain traction.

Read more

What it takes to get to the Fed’s criteria of “substantial further progress”?

What it takes to get to the Fed’s criteria of “substantial further progress”?

We get the JOLTS report today to bolster the vibrant employment picture. Then on Wednesday it’s CPI and perhaps a return to inflation worries and more studies about what prices are transitory and which are structural.

Read more

