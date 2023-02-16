USD/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers lurk around 133.60 support confluence

- USD/JPY snaps three-day uptrend as it retreats from six-week high.
- Convergence of one-month-old previous support line, ascending trend line from the last Friday challenges bears.
- Firmer oscillators add strength to the upside bias while 200-SMA acts as additional downside filter.
USD/JPY prints the first loss-making day in four as bulls take a breather around the 1.5-month high during early Thursday. In doing so, the Yen pair flirts with the 133.60 support confluence heading into the European session.
Although the overbought RSI (14) triggered the USD/JPY retreat, a convergence of the resistance-turned-support line from January 18 and a one-week-old ascending trend line challenges the Yen pair sellers around 133.60. On the same line are the bullish MACD signals and the pair’s higher-low formation on the Daily chart.
It’s worth noting, however, that the quote’s further recovery needs validation from the 134.00 round figure to challenge the latest high of 134.35.
Following that, the previous peak of around 134.80 and the December 2022 top near 138.20 will be in focus.
On the flip side, a clear break of the 133.60 support confluence can quickly drag the USD/JPY price towards the 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA) support of 130.70.
Should the quote remains weak past 130.70, the 130.00 round figure and the previous weekly bottom surrounding 129.80 could please the USD/JPY bears before directing them to the one-month-old ascending support line, close to 129.00 by the press time.
Overall, USD/JPY remains on the bull’s radar despite the latest pullback from the multi-day high.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|134.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.78
|Daily SMA50
|132.05
|Daily SMA100
|137.86
|Daily SMA200
|136.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.36
|Previous Daily Low
|132.55
|Previous Weekly High
|132.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.81
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to modest gains just above 1.0700 mark, upside potential seems limited
The EUR/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Thursday and recovers a part of the previous day's losses. The pair is currently placed just above the 1.0700 round figure, up around 0.20% for the day.
GBP/USD drops to fresh weekly lows, tests 1.2000
GBP/USD seesaws around the intraday high of 1.2044 as it pares the previous day’s heavy losses during sluggish early hours of trading on Thursday. That said, the Cable pair dropped the most in a fortnight the previous day after the UK data poured cold water on the face of Bank of England (BoE) hawks.
Gold rebounds but downside bias still intact below 50DMA Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid comeback early Thursday, having hit the lowest level in six weeks at $1,831 on Wednesday. The correction in the United States Dollar (USD) from over one-month highs is providing some respite to Gold bulls.
Bitcoin and Ether’s explosive move liquidates $200 million worth of positions, what’s next?
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a massive spike in interest after the United States inflation number was announced on February 14. The hotter-than-forecast expectations were snuffed out, indicating that disinflation is the key narrative.
Stocks go sideways – Is it still bullish?
Stocks will likely extend their short-term consolidation this morning. It still looks like a relatively flat correction within an uptrend. However, the S&P 500 remains below the important medium-term resistance level of 4,200.